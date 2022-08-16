New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Exclusive – A district in California is using a curriculum that includes a “gendered identity” male for sex education, Fox News Digital has learned.

“GenderBreed Identity” was found through a public records request in a purchased Newport-Mesa Unified School District sex-ed curriculum called “Teen Talk,” which is used for middle and high school students. Teen Talk is taught to thousands of students throughout California.

The “Gender” section of ‘GenderBreed Identity’ Male includes a video on “What It’s Like to Be Trans in High School” in which two teenagers discuss transitioning. The ‘genderbread’ man’s heart represents various sexual orientations – pansexuality, homosexuality, asexuality and heterosexuality. The rainbow brain of ‘genderbread’ represents a person’s gender identity.

Fox News Digital spoke with mothers in the California district who said they were concerned about how the sex curriculum could affect children.

The AFT UNION promoted a method for teachers to help children change their pronouns without parents’ knowledge

“It’s horrible,” Haley Jenkins said. “And they try to create a little ‘genderbread’ guy to make it seem like it’s funnier. And it’s for kids — it’s attractive — but it’s confusing. [for them].”

Jenkins currently homeschools her daughter. She said the curriculum can adversely affect children in the district even if they are not in public school. “They’re playing with all these kids [who are in the district’s schools… As they get older, they go to their friends to talk about things. They don’t come to their parents as much. So maybe my kids aren’t getting this specific curriculum, but most of their friends are.”

“They’re really starting so early to sexualize our children,” said Amy Peters, who put her kids through the Newport-Mesa school district. “We felt like it was our responsibility to teach our kids about what they needed that was age appropriate.”

The district responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment stating, “The California Healthy Youth Act requires that students receive comprehensive sexual health education once in middle school and once in high school, starting in seventh grade.”

“We use a state-approved health curriculum with select modules that are appropriate for our students, taught by credentialed teachers. Parents can opt out their child from participating in comprehensive sex education. Parents also have the ability to review all curriculum taught in our schools so that they can be well-informed and make the best decisions for their child. We understand that there are varying viewpoints and beliefs and we follow California State Standards for curriculum, while also supporting parent choice.”

The curriculum shows graphic images of genitalia, including the differences between circumcised and uncircumcised penises.

“Our children are sponges,” said Alicia Beget, a mom in the district who is also a school psychologist. “There’s an influence on our young children, and this is by very much by design [by] progressive agenda gradually [of the]… the sexualization of our children. I worry about him every day.”

“Instead of guiding them with the moral and ethical responsibility to access mental health care, they’re referring them to resources to affirm their gender,” Baggett said.

Another mother said parts of the curriculum were anti-parent and reminded her of the education system in her country of birth.

Heni Abraham said, “I was born and raised in Iran and I finished junior high in Iran. And my biggest concern about all of this… is that they’re trying to tell our kids to hide things from our parents… I remember when they would line us up on the first day of school.” Stand up and they said, ‘Don’t tell your parents, but tell us what you did at the weekend.’

If a child says there’s alcohol in their house, a mixed-gender party or an American or European movie playing, “someone will show up at your house and question your parents,” Abraham said.

Abraham noted that Teen Talk recommends that kids talk to a “trusted adult” over the age of 18 and ask questions about sex that their parents don’t have.

Biden Proposes New Rules to Strengthen ‘Gender Identity’ Protections in Schools Under Title IX

“So for someone like me who came, you know, I was 14 years old when I came here because of the greatness of this country. And to see what’s happened in countries like Iran that we’ve fled to come here for freedom. My son’s future is scary,” she said. said “My personal goal is to shine a light because our children are not political – they are children. They need to be protected….and this is so wrong with our schools…and school unions trying to demonize the parents who stand up for them. Kids pointing fingers, calling us bigots and all these kinds of names just because we’re trying to protect our kids.”

Jenkins added, “I feel like under the guise of being an ally, they’re aiding and abetting this mess and it’s wreaking havoc on kids.”

Teen Talk has caught the attention of watchdogs.

Sharon Slater of Family Watch International told Fox News Digital that “Teen Talk is one of many harmful Planned Parenthood-inspired. [comprensive sexual education] We analyzed and scored 15 out of 15 points for harmful CSE factors when analyzed using our 15 harmful CSE factors analysis tool.”

“It has a similar manipulative ‘values ​​clarification’ exercise designed to deconstruct children’s values ​​in the name of helping them clarify their values,” Slater said.

Another watchdog, Stop Comprehensive Sex Education, said their content “normalises child sex or desensitizes children to sex. May provide examples of children having sex or that many of their peers are sexually active.”

The Watchdog also lists stories that discuss sexual encounters in detail in the curriculum for teenagers.

“[Teen Talk] [n]These generalize high-risk sexual behaviors and may omit important medical facts, such as the extremely high STI infection rates (ie, HIV and HPV) and oral and rectal cancer rates associated with these high-risk sexual acts.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Teen Talk for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

“We’ve come together to activate our community, to inform our community, because a lot of parents are in denial, which I think is a more comfortable position… [than] “There’s a sense of discomfort in the knowledge that we’re looking at these courses,” Baggett said of her mothers’ coalition.

“I think teachers, many of them who have advanced to the administrative level, maybe once had this passion and passion for the kids and have forgotten that,” she added.