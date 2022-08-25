New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A family of four was rescued last week after three days in a steep canyon in a remote and densely forested area of ​​California’s Tahoe National Forest, authorities said.

The two adults, the child and the infant ended up in Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley when the mother was too hot and exhausted to get out, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three days later, the husband drove alone to where he called for help, the sheriff’s office said. On Thursday evening, the rescue team started searching for the family.

Although a California Highway Patrol helicopter couldn’t see the family because of a thick canopy of trees, it spotted the father and family’s car on the rim of the canyon and guided deputies to his location, officials said.

The father led deputies to his family, who was found about 2,500 feet down a canyon in what authorities described as some of the steepest terrain in western Sierra County.

Nevada County Search and Rescue teams arrived and took the father, child and infant into their vehicle, while other crews stayed with the mother until there was enough daylight for a helicopter to get her out of the canyon to safety.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide details on any injuries.