Rep. David Valladão, a Republican running for re-election in a newly drawn blue district in California, blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom on "America's Newsroom" Thursday for blaming the GOP for the state's energy shortages even as Democrats control every aspect of the state.

David Valadao: problems with Gavin Newsom Right now, when you look at what he's doing, he's literally suing the federal government to block more energy production from the state of California. … and My communities are running out of water… It's not helping, it's actually getting in the way and litigating and preventing our communities from being able to implement some of the policies that could benefit them. And for him to sit there and focus on Republicans when Democrats control every statewide elected office and have majorities in both the Assembly and Senate and still find some way to blame the people who are in the minority is asinine.

