Exclusive: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he believes he will be the next speaker of the House.

“I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes,” McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday, hinting that the GOP could regain the House majority in the November midterms. Elections

And McCarthy, during a stop in Wyoming, said Tuesday that Rep. Liz Cheney’s near-certain defeat in the state’s GOP congressional primary could be seen as a “referendum” on the Democrat-dominated select committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role. January 6, 2021 Attack on the US Capitol.

McCarthy is paired with Harriet Hageman, Cheney’s top GOP challenger, in Tuesday’s primary while in Wyoming. The House Republican leader endorsed Hageman earlier this year, aiming to unseat Cheney.

Cheney was the most senior of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the then-president on charges of instigating the deadly attack on the Capitol, which was orchestrated by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting the president’s congressional confirmation. Biden’s Electoral College Victory in the 2020 Election

The Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney was immediately targeted by Trump and his allies, and a few months later Cheney was ousted as the fourth Republican in the House leadership.

Polls suggest Cheney may lose the Republican primary for Wyoming’s statewide congressional district. She is badly trailing Hageman, a lawyer and politician endorsed and heavily backed by former President Trump, who is aiming to oust Cheney, who won a whopping 70% of the vote in 2020, from his House seat.

Asked about campaigning against a Republican House incumbent, McCarthy said, “It’s unusual, but it’s also an unusual situation. But Harriet is an excellent candidate….I want to focus on people who focus on the issues in their district. And that’s what Harriet is doing.”

“I don’t think she is,” McCarthy said [Cheney’s] are going to win” and “I think it’s going to be a referendum in committee on Jan. 6.” And pointing to inflation as a major issue with Americans, the House GOP leader asked “Why doesn’t Cheney spend her time on that? Why doesn’t she spend her time on what people across America are finding difficult?”

And he was critical of Cheney’s campaign’s push this summer to get Wyoming Democrats to cross party lines and vote in the GOP congressional primary, arguing that “it’s a really desperate point in Cheney’s campaign.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News earlier Monday, Trump questioned McCarthy after the FBI raided his Florida home last week. “The country is in a very dangerous state. There is tremendous anger.”

Trump insisted that “the temperature needs to be turned down,” while arguing that the American people “can’t stand” being accused of “another scam.” The former president said he would do whatever he could to help the country.

A search warrant released late last week, following an unprecedented search of the former president’s residence, found that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents in his home and that the Justice Department had probable cause for violating the Espionage Act. Conduct a search.

In the days since the FBI’s warrant was executed, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have said there has been an increase in “violent threats” against law enforcement, the judiciary and government personnel, including the specific threat of “keeping the so-called dirty.” According to a bulletin, the bomb was in front of FBI headquarters. “General calls” for “civil war” and “armed rebellion” have also increased in recent days on right-wing social media.

“I think President Trump is showing the right angle to dial down to help fix that,” McCarthy said. “I think the Justice Department has a real responsibility to actually do the same.”

And McCarthy said, “The attorney general is number one [Merrick Garland] The committee should come forward and explain why, why you are taking this approach.”

McCarthy is in Wyoming for the annual gathering of top political donors and as part of his cross-country swing to help Republicans win back the House majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.

The stop in Wyoming is “part of a 25-state tour in August, going around the country to help candidates. I’ve already reached 13, so I’m on track to end August helping win back. Home.”

Fox News' Brooke Singhman contributed to this report