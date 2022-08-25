California ready to stop selling new gasoline-powered cars

Enlarge this image toggle signature Rich Pedronchelli / AP

Sacramento, California. California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen. This is an ambitious move that will transform the US automotive market by accelerating the transition to more climate-friendly conditions. -friendly vehicles.

The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday on a policy that sets the most aggressive roadmap in the country to phase out gas-powered cars. However, this does not exclude such vehicles.

People can continue to drive gas-powered cars and buy used ones after 2035. The plan also allows for a fifth of sales after 2035 to be plug-in hybrids that can run on batteries and gas.

But he’s setting the course to eventually end the era of refueling at the local gas station. Switching from gas to electric vehicles will drastically reduce emissions and air pollution. The transition can be painful in parts of the state still dominated by oil; California remains the seventh largest state in terms of oil production, although its production is falling as the state advances its climate goals.

“The climate crisis can be resolved if we focus on the big and bold steps needed to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. He announced the 2035 target two years ago, and since then regulators have spent time working out the details of what Newsom called “the actions we must take if we are serious about making this planet a better place for future generations.” .

To achieve the goal, practical obstacles must be overcome, in particular sufficiently reliable power plants and charging stations. There are currently about 80,000 public space stations in California, well short of the planned 250,000 by 2025. The Automotive Innovation Alliance, which represents many major automakers, noted a lack of infrastructure, access to materials needed to make batteries, and a lack of supply chains. problems among the problems related to adherence to the status schedule.

“These are complex, interconnected and global issues that are far beyond the control of either the California Air Resources Board or the auto industry,” group president John Bosella said in a statement.

Although the state accounts for 10% of the US auto market, it accounts for 43% of the country’s 2.6 million registered plug-in cars, according to the Air Board.

California climate officials say the state’s new policy will be the most ambitious in the world as it sets clear benchmarks for increasing electric vehicle sales over the next ten years. By 2026, for example, one third of new cars sold should be electric. About 16% of cars sold in California in the first three months of this year were electric.

The European Parliament supported the plan in June effectively ban the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in a block of 27 countries by 2035, and Canada has mandated the sale of zero-emission vehicles by the same year. This was announced this week by the Chinese province of Hainan. the same will happen by 2030.

In the US, Massachusetts, Washington and New York are among the states that have set goals to transform their auto markets or have already committed to following California’s new rules.

California has historically received permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set its own vehicle exhaust emissions regulations, and 17 other states follow some or all of its regulations.

The new rules for electric vehicles will also require federal approval, which is likely what President Joe Biden is considering in the White House. However, a future Republican president could challenge California’s right to set its own auto standards. How did the Trump administration do it?.

Indeed, the new commitment comes as California is working to ensure a reliable power supply by moving away from gas-fired power plants in favor of solar, wind and other cleaner energy sources. Earlier this year, senior energy officials warned that power could run out in the state during the hottest days of summer, which happened briefly in August 2020.

This has not happened yet this year. But Newsom insists on keep the last remaining nuclear power plant in the state open beyond the planned closer to 2025, and the state may turn to diesel generators or gas installations as a backup when the grid is stressed.

Adding more car chargers will increase demand on the grid.

Ensuring access to charging stations is also key to boosting EV sales. The Infrastructure Act, passed by Congress last year, provides $5 billion to states for building fees every 50 miles (80 kilometers) on interstate highways. Meanwhile, Newsom has pledged to spend billions to boost sales of zero-emission vehicles, including by adding chargers in low-income areas.

According to Mary Nichols, former chairman of the California Air Resources Board, driving an electric vehicle for long distances today, even in California, requires careful planning of where to stop and recharge. Money from the state and federal governments will be used to develop this infrastructure and make electric vehicles a more convenient option, she said.

“It will be a transformative process, and the auto sales mandate is just one part of it,” she said.

Although hydrogen is one of the fuels under the new regulations, fuel cell vehicles have accounted for less than 1% of vehicle sales in recent years.

Both state and government have thousands of dollars in rebates to offset the cost of buying electric vehicles, and regulations encourage automakers to make used electric vehicles affordable for low- and middle-income people. Over the past 12 years, California has provided more than $1 billion in rebates on the sale of 478,000 electric, plug-in or hybrid vehicles, according to the Air Board.