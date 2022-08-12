New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A train car leaking chemicals in California’s Riverside County on Friday prompted officials to evacuate nearly 200 homes over fears that a “violent explosion” could occur at any moment.

The incident, which occurred Thursday night in Paris, has closed part of the 215 Freeway in both directions. Fire officials say the chemical leaking from the train is styrene, which is used to make products like latex and synthetic rubber, Fox 11 LA reported.

“I’ve been on the phone all night with experts from Florida to Texas, what they’re telling me is that this could resolve itself in a couple of days, it could get worse before it gets better,” Riverside County Fire Division Chief John Crater told reporters. .

“They also said that the heat in the car creates pressure that could cause it to release, meaning some kind of violent explosion, so we’re being very careful with this,” he added. “We are still in a very critical situation.”

Deadly Evansville, Indiana, home explosion caught on video

Until now, Crater said it’s too dangerous for first responders to get close to the rail cars, which are stopped on the other side of the train tracks used by businesses that deal in chemicals.

California receives $25 million in grants for high-speed rail

“We’ve been flying our drones all night to get video footage and the train car is red-hot,” he added. “It’s too risky for us to do or approach any mitigation efforts at this time.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Officials say at least 170 homes within a half-mile radius of the spill have been evacuated so far.

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear, but officials also said the temperature readings were trending in a positive direction.