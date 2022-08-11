New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A public university in California is facing criticism for hosting orientations for “Black, Latinx and Native American” families.

The University of California, San Diego is hosting a “Black, Latinx and Native American Family Orientation” during its “Triton Weeks of Welcome,” designed to welcome students to campus. Campus Reform Reported.

“Black, Latinx, and Native American Family Orientation,” Sept. 9-11.

In a letter to the University of California, San Diego, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression slammed the university for hosting an event that racially segregated participants.

“We understand that conversations about race and representation are prominent in the discourse on many college campuses, which have a legitimate interest in promoting productive student discussion of these issues. But racially segregating college academic programming is not a legitimate means of facilitating those conversations,” Fire told university presidents. It is said in the written letter.

The free speech organization says the University of California, San Diego cannot legally serve the needs of minority students by “preventing students of other races from educational opportunities or experiences based on their race.”

“Laws enacted to protect students from racial discrimination in higher education in public and private schools have been in place for more than 70 years,” the letter said.

FIRE called on the university to remove “race-based restrictions on attendance at program enrollment.”

Sabrina Conza, a program officer at FIRE, told Campus Reform that the university is clearly engaging in segregation.

“It’s clear that the University of California, San Diego’s orientation program is limited to a specific race, which stands out in its purest form,” Conza said. “It is unlawful to exclude students from educational programming based on their race, regardless of that student’s race.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of California, San Diego, but did not receive a response.