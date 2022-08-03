New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Napa County, California prosecutors have dropped a “boilerplate” drug charge in a DUI complaint against Paul Pelosi, following his trial on a pair of misdemeanor charges in a crash that wrecked two vehicles and injured the other driver.

The criminal complaint, obtained Tuesday, alleges Pelosi injured the other driver “under the influence of alcohol and drugs and their combined effects.”

But prosecutors confirmed that on May 28 he was allegedly driving under the influence — not that he had a drug in his system, as the document suggests.

Pelosi’s attorney Amanda Bevins told Fox News Digital late Tuesday, “I believe the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint.”

Paul Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges for months after crashing a Porsche in California

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office agreed with that characterization Wednesday.

“She’s right,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero told Fox News Digital. “It’s boilerplate language auto produced in the complaint. Our theory is alcohol.”

Officers confronted Pelosi, who was sitting in his battered 2021 Porsche, slurring his speech and smelling “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” after crashing near an intersection. California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

Investigators later determined his blood alcohol content was .082%.

Both Pelosi and the other driver, identified only as John Doe, declined medical treatment at the scene, but Doe told Napa County prosecutors on June 2 that he began having pain in his right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. . He also complained of headaches and said he had difficulty lifting objects with his right hand, according to the documents.