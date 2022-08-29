New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California police say two women were zip-tied and a man was shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a Temple City home in the 700 block of Longden Avenue. Fox 11.

Officials said a man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound, adding that he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

When officers arrived at the scene, they also found an injured baby.

Police said three masked men entered the home and stole several items, but did not say how much was stolen from the home.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.