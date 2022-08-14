New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dozens of people were arrested Friday in a multi-department sweep of a suspected gang operation in Southern California, police said.

The arrest was made by the San Bernardino Police Department with assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding cities.

The operation – part of a program called the San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums (SMASH) – was in response to increased gang activity in San Bernardino, which is about an hour east of Los Angeles.

“Recently, a beautiful, innocent, 8-year-old girl was shot in the face by gang members while playing in front of her home,” San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a statement, adding that there have been several recent murders. The city belonged to the gang.

Officers made 30 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests, San Bernardino police said. The department seized more than a dozen firearms, three ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a “large amount” of PCP and two stolen vehicles.

The names of those arrested have not been released at this time. The San Bernardino Police Department says more sweeps are planned for the near future.