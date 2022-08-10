New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: A California man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in broad daylight Monday is a 20-year-old with a history of arrests on violent charges, according to Los Angeles law enforcement sources.

Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, is accused of killing Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio in an L.A. Fitness parking lot during an attempted carjacking Monday, sources told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Jail records show Delcid has been booked a half-dozen times in the past year — the most recent Tuesday, a day after Downey police arrested him. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon announced Wednesday that his office would make an exception to its policy against seeking special corrections and life without parole because of the increase in violence. Delcid now faces charges including murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Officer Solorio attempted to back up his vehicle and flee when the suspect fired multiple shots,” Gascon said during a news briefing. “The defendant then returned to a vehicle where a juvenile was behind the wheel and fled the scene.”

Law enforcement sources say Delcid also has several juvenile arrests, including a charge of attempted murder — but no convictions. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to felony charges of domestic violence and residential burglary after beating and assaulting his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He was sentenced to six months in county jail and four years of felony probation.

Prosecutors were unable to file an amendment to Delcid’s February domestic violence crime involving a knife because of progressive directives implemented by Gascon.

In January, he was arrested on another charge of carjacking, but authorities did not have enough evidence to press charges, sources told Fox News Digital.

Gascon is expected to announce charges in the case this afternoon.

Investigators told Fox 11 Los Angeles earlier this week that Solorio was hit by multiple gunshots as he sat in his car, and that surveillance footage, at one point, shows his vehicle backing up about 25 feet before crashing into the van — possibly in an attempt to escape. attacker

Gardial, 25, was new to the force, sources told Fox News Digital. He suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest, and the shooting was captured on the gym’s surveillance video. Several suspects were said to have been detained.

A Monterey Police Department Instagram post two weeks ago congratulated a new officer on graduating from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy.

This is a breaking news. Check back with Fox News Digital for updates.