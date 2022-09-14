new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Getting ready for school in the morning can be a challenge, especially for large families.

Not so with the 14-member “Storm Family” in Los Angeles. Every member of the family is enrolled in school – including mom and dad.

Iris Purnell and Cordell “Storm” Purnell told Fox News Digital that they’ve long found a routine back at school — and throwing in college classes hasn’t disrupted the system they’ve been running.

“We’re ready on Sunday before the school week starts,” Iris Purnell said in a recent phone interview.

Creating a weekly schedule and meal plan helps the couple keep their family on track, they said.

Schedules keep them on track

First, the Purnells knew who was going to drop off and pick up their children each school day.

Then they develop a schedule of cleaning and housework and an itinerary that determines what their children will do when they return home.

“You don’t want kids to be idle, because when they’re idle and they’re not being taught, that’s when they get into things,” says Iris Purnell. “So, you always have to make sure they have something to do. We have a to-do list.”

Cordell added that their Sunday School preparation takes an entire day of careful planning.

“If you set aside a full day to sort everything out, you know exactly what’s going to happen the next day, you have all the information the school has provided, and you can do everything you need to do, like put gas in your car,” he explains.

Cordell Purnell said the system works for his family, even though every detail can’t be fully predicted for a week.

For food, parents write down the meals the family eats throughout the week.

“My husband goes food shopping on Sunday to make sure we have everything for the week,” Iris told Fox News Digital.

She added that her three children handle the cooking duties — and they share duties with the parents.

“I’m very, very honest and very transparent because not every extended family does the same thing,” says Iris.

She admits that some moms have gone viral on TikTok for showing their early morning meal prep routines where they prepare breakfasts, lunches and sometimes even dinners for their extended families.

“People think that every extended family does that, and that’s not true,” says Iris.

Still, the Purnells wake up early and choose to start their days at 5 a.m. “We’re an athletic family,” Cordell says.

He also noted, “We get to meditate and pray early in the morning.”

When it comes to buying school supplies for the back-to-school season, Iris and Cordell Purnell have two tips for families big and small.

For one, they don’t recommend buying supplies in advance; And two, they recommend checking out community events that are available during back-to-school hours for local families.

“I think a lot of people prepare too far in advance and end up buying things you don’t need,” Iris told Fox News Digital.

They buy only what they need

Instead of buying fall and winter clothes before or at the beginning of the back-to-school season, Purnells choose to use their summer clothes, weather permitting. They only buy new fall and winter clothes when the season actually changes and prices drop.

The entire family, including parents, joined the school this year.

“Big families deal with them when they come and don’t try to prepare ahead of time [with back-to-school shopping] Because it creates unnecessary stress,” says Cordell.

This year, Purnell found some neighborhood events that distribute free school supplies to those in the community.

Iris Purnell said backpacks were distributed along with customizable sneakers that kids could paint.

Cordell added that she always tells parents and guardians to stay connected with their communities and local gatherings.

“That way you can get information about what’s going on in your city, you can get help or benefit,” he said.

Everyone including parents go to school

The proud father of the 12-year-old told Fox News Digital that he’s excited for his whole family to join the school this year.

“It’s a big life change for us,” he said.

Their children, Malikai, 17, Cordell Jr., 17, Janai, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 12, Josiah, 11, Love, 9, Seven, 8, Michael, 6, Royal, 5, Heavenly, 4, and Hope , 3, all attend schools in North Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the parents attend Antelope Valley College, a two-year public community college in Lancaster, California.

Iris majored in digital media, while Cordell majored in sociology. The couple said they hope to bring what they’ve learned at school to The Storm Family’s social media accounts, which they have on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

It’s where they document snippets of their lives and promote their online consignment shop.

The couple said their backgrounds in professional dance and the family’s physical proximity to Hollywood inspired their children to pursue show business.

“They all have different dreams,” Iris said. “Some want to be an actor, some want to be a writer, some want to be a baker, some want to be a chef or a stunt double. And one wants to be a chemist.”

The couple said they would support their children’s endeavors.

“You learn a skill by doing something and you want to translate that skill into what you want to be,” says Iris. “That’s what we teach them.”

Cordell said she reminds her children that they can combine traditional white- or blue-collar jobs with their creative passions. He said he cited Fox Weather’s Nick Kosir as an example of his love of weather reporting and dancing.

“What I tell them is, ‘You’re going to be, you’re going to be a great dancer, you’re going to be a doctor, you’re going to be famous. [being] Great dance doctor,'” Cordell told Fox News Digital.

“My children will succeed no matter what,” he continued.

“They’re going to be great, they’re going to be rich, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

I am a big fan of the family,’ he said.