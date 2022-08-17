New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to court documents, a mother sued the Los Angeles Unified School District in California last week after her daughter told her that “social justice teachers…required students to ‘pick cotton’ as an educational tool about slavery.”

In October 2017, a mother named Rashunda Pitts was “flabbergasted” and “absolutely enraged” when she saw a “cotton field” at Laurel Spahn School, according to court documents.

Before Pitts discovered what she called the “cotton picking project” at school, she noticed her daughter’s mood had changed. Her daughter experienced “extreme emotional distress” when she thought about the project, including anxiety and depression, the lawsuit said.

The mother said her daughter told her other students were told to “pick cotton,” and the lawsuit alleges the district violated her daughter’s civil rights.

After discovering the “Cotton Picking Project,” the mother spoke with Assistant Principal Brian Wisniewski, who said the “cotton fields were planted so students could have a ‘real-life experience’ of what it was like to be a slave. ‘Cotton picking,'” according to court documents. is accused.

Fox News Digital reached out to the California district for comment and said, “Los Angeles Unified does not typically comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”

The district previously said in a statement after it was covered by local media that the “cotton picking project” was “an instructional activity in the garden at Laurel School,” according to the lawsuit.

“Tending to a garden with a variety of fruits, vegetables and other plants is a school-wide tradition that has been going on for years and has never been used as a tool to re-enact historical events,” the statement said.

“When school administrators became aware of parents’ concerns about the cotton plant, they responded immediately by removing the plant.”