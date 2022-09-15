New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California prosecutors have asked that Sherry Papini, a young mother who admitted she staged a violent kidnapping to spend time with a former fling, be sentenced to eight months in prison for the expensive scheme — a much different request than the one month suggested by defense attorneys. , court documents show.

Papini is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of September 19 by Judge William B. Shub of the US District Court in California. Prosecutors and defense attorneys submitted their separate sentencing memorandums ahead of Papini’s upcoming court date, as the young mother’s attorneys contended that her sentence already “seems like a life sentence,” filings show.

“Sherry now appears to have little or no chance of backing down.” – William J. Portanova, Sherry Papini’s defense attorney

Prosecutors urged Shubb to sentence Papini to eight months in prison, which they described as a “low-end guideline sentence” that “fully and fairly accounts for the totality of Papini’s conduct and relevant sentencing factors,” the document states.

“Pappini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping fraud, and then maintained her false statements for years after her return, regardless of the harm she caused to others,” the lawsuit alleges. “As a result, state and federal investigators devoted limited resources to Papini’s case for nearly four years before independently learning the truth: She was not abducted or tortured.”

The document adds: “During this time, Papini made innocent individuals the targets of criminal investigations. She allegedly released people in fear of her alleged Hispanic captors who remained at large.”

Even when agents confronted her with evidence of what really happened in August 2020, lawyers criticized Papini for repeating her bogus story to law enforcement. She lied to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration to obtain financial benefits.

Papini pleaded guilty in April 2022 to two counts — out of a total of 35 — of mail fraud and making false statements to a federal office.

In his own sentencing memorandum, Papini’s defense attorney William Portanova ordered Papini to serve one month in jail and the remaining seven on house arrest, as recommended by the United States Probation Office.

“Ms. Papini’s painful early years twisted and froze her in countless ways,” he wrote. “Uneducated and unskilled in honest conversation, Ms. Papini quickly lost her way.”

Portanova further described Papini as “outwardly sweet and loving, yet capable of intense deception, for purposes of situational control or emotional self-preservation.”

“Ms. Papini’s chameleon personalities led her to simultaneously desire family security and youthful independence,” the filing said. “Although these emotions were not unique to her, they were pathological. Her life was painful until she married and started a family of her own.”

After running away from her husband and family, she returns and continues to lie behind the lie, “She has truly destroyed the one thing in her life that gave her true love and happiness,” her family, desperately praying that the day of discovery would never come. Not coming,” Portanova wrote.

“Her nervousness was on full public display when she returned from her fake abduction bearing the scars and bruises of her self-inflicted penance,” he wrote. He later added: “Sherry now seems to have little or no chance of backing down. Lies have been made, guilt has been admitted, shame all round.

Portanova added: “It’s hard to imagine a more brutal public revelation of a person’s broken inner self. At this point, the sentence is already severe and feels like a life sentence.”

Prosecutors called the probation office’s recommendations inadequate.

A young mother from Redding, California was reported missing on November 2, 2016 after going home for a jog. She never picked up her children from day care, and family members became concerned when her husband found her cellphone and headphones in the street.

She resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day 2016, still bound and bruised, including a gash, ligature marks, burns, a rash and branding on her right shoulder.

Papini claimed to have kidnapped two Hispanic women and held them at gunpoint, whom she described to investigators – and an FBI sketch artist – and told a story from her time in captivity. But investigators alleged she changed her story or was unable to provide key details during repeated interviews.

“In fact, Papini voluntarily lived with an ex-boyfriend in Costa Mesa and harmed herself to support her false statements,” prosecutors said in a press release announcing the March 2022 arrest.

Prior to the plea deal, Papini faced 34 counts of mail fraud and one count of making false statements.

She instead pleaded guilty to one count each and restitution of up to $300,000. More specifically, she was ordered to pay nearly $149,000 to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office; at least $127,568 to the Social Security Administration; $30,694 to the California Victim Compensation Board and more than $2,500 to the FBI, according to court documents.