A California mother is horrified after her teenage son came home from school with Narcan that was made available to students at an assembly on the dangers of fentanyl.

Michelle Chung joined “Fox & Friends” on Thursday to discuss what happened when her son came home with a nasal spray commonly used to reverse drug overdoses.

“I was so stressed. I was scared. He had already opened the box there,” she told Steve Doocy.

“I didn’t know if he had taken it or not. I grabbed it from him. I looked in the box. I saw that everything was fine. I immediately put it on a shelf and told him, don’t touch it.”

She said her son and classmates were given the drug at an assembly at Pleasant Grove High School and that her son thought it was “funny.” However, she was not too happy and said that medicine should not be taken lightly.

Chun said her son is a cancer survivor, which made her more concerned about the substance in his possession, and said parents were not notified beforehand.

“The only studies that have been done on this are people who have overdosed. What about people who have pre-existing medical conditions?” Chun said. “It scares me.”

“Parents have a right to know. If I had known. I would have discussed this with my son earlier, and this problem would not have arisen.”

The school said Sacramento health and law enforcement officials and a nonprofit organization presented the Narcan to students at an assembly about the dangers of fentanyl that was not “pre-approved.”

Chun said the school should look closely at the situation and prevent students from taking Narcan out of the program.

Across the US, cities including San Diego, Las Vegas and New York are installing vending machines and locker kiosks that contain naloxone, which can be used in emergencies for someone who has overdosed. above Opioids, including fentanyl.

A city agency recently installed a naloxone tower in front of the Blackwell Library in the West Philadelphia neighborhood.

Each of the 22 lockers contains a kit containing two doses of Narcan nasal spray, a face shield for rescue breathing, gloves and a quick guide on how to administer the shot.

Since its installation in February this year, the tower has been accessed nearly 400 times.

