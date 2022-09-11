New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 13-year-old California student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school, causing a school superintendent to overdose.

According to KGET, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School on Friday after the school reported that a student had about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet.

According to BPD, the pills were discovered after a student was searched in an unrelated altercation with another student, which led to a school supervisor discovering the pills and inadvertently overdosing. Police say the supervisor did not ingest the pills, but opened the pill bottle to examine it and found it to be an “inhalation hazard.”

A Kern High School police officer administered Narcan to the supervisor, who was later transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police say the student in possession of the fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet had about $300 on his person, though they could not immediately say if any of the pills were sold or given to another student. The investigation was still ongoing.

The 13-year-old student was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and was taken to juvenile detention after his arrest.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.