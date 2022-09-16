New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on “Fox & Friends” Friday that homeless people were being put up in hotels in his city without his knowledge.

Bill Wells, mayor of El Cajon, Calif., described the large number of homeless people, with the event filling some hotels.

“Over the past few months we’ve seen a huge influx of homeless people. We really didn’t understand what was going on. And when we investigated, we found that our hotels were also full of homeless people. The homeless voucher program,” he explained.

According to Wells, San Diego County is sending homeless people to hotels in El Cajon that are part of a homeless voucher program. A city investigation found that some small hotels were at 25% or more homeless capacity.

“We haven’t talked to the county about anything and we found out that some of our hotels are 50% full with homeless people and some are 100% full with homeless people,” Wells said.

El Cajon and San Diego County Partners including Equus Workforce Solutions which has a voucher program designed to get homeless people off the streets. However, the voucher program has a 28-day limit before the homeless can be moved to a new location.

Wells argued that the dramatic increase has occurred without communication from the county.

“We say foul because what’s really happening is sheriff’s deputies are coming in and releasing homeless people,” Wells told host Brian Kilmede. “County employees are coming in, moving homeless people around, and it’s all done without any discussion with us.”

Wells was clear that his city is more than open to doing its share of helping the homeless population, but he demanded that other regions of the county have an “equal” share of the responsibility.

“They like to use the word equity, but no one is fair in taking care of their share of homeless people,” Wells said.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors responded strongly to Mayor Wells’ criticism.

“The public expects us to take action. El Cajon is playing a tired old blame game that does nothing to address our region’s homeless problem,” the board said in a statement.

Wells has criticized the program for perpetuating the cycle of homelessness and other criminal activity that often accompanies homelessness.

“Housing them is just putting a Band-Aid on a problem that will never go away until you address the addiction issues,” Wells said.

“If you want to get off the street and you want to get clean, that’s fine. We’ll get you off the street, get you clean right away, or at least give you a chance.”