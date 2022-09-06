California may face power outages as heat wave taxes electricity

Enlarge this image switch title John Antczak / AP

While Californians turn on the air conditioner during a heat wave, state officials are urging consumers to limit their electricity consumption to avoid straining the power grid and the possibility of rolling blackouts.

The California grid operator on Monday issued a power grid emergency warning and renewed calls for people to find ways to save electricity this week in the afternoon and evening to prevent outages.

For the sixth day in a row Regular Flex Alert was in effect Monday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm Pacific Time. During Flex Alert, consumers are strongly advised to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights.

“Now we have entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” Elliot Mainzer said, chief executive officer of the California independent system operator known as Caiso. “Forecast demand for Monday and Tuesday is at an all-time high and the likelihood of rolling outages has increased significantly.”

Minser said that Flex Alerts helps reduce the load on the grid, but consumers need to double or triple their energy savings.