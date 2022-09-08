New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California man is inspiring others on his career journey from janitor to elementary school principal.

Mike Huss, 55, is the new principal at Ione Elementary School, a K-to-6 public institution in Ione, a small town in Amador County, California, 34 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Hass said he attended Ion Elementary School as a child and remained a student in the district until he reached the eighth grade.

As an adult, Huss worked continuously at Ion Elementary School during the years he worked as a night janitor, from 1989 to 2003 – and then as a teacher from 2003 to 2022.

“To me, living it up, it’s no big deal. But my former students are saying, ‘You have no idea what this means to me,'” Huss told Fox News Digital during a phone interview.

By his late teens, Hussa wanted to pursue a career in athletics. On the other hand, his teachers encouraged him to seek an academic role.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not going to do that,'” Huss recalled.

Whenever he stops by to clean their classrooms, some of the kids show off their school projects.

Huss eventually fell in love—and at age 22, he took a job as an overnight janitor at Ione Elementary School to support his wife, Karen, who was his girlfriend at the time. Going to college has been a lifelong dream of hers, Hass said.

On days when he works double shifts, Hass said he crosses paths with students who chat with him as they watch him clean. The others show off their class projects whenever he stops by to clean their classrooms.

When he had time, Huss would play basketball or soccer with the students during recess or after-school hours.

“They included me in their lives, they shared things with me and they treated me like a friend,” Huss said. “Even then I had a positive response from them.”

He added, “Looking back, it was a very special time because most school janitors are kind of seen and not talked to, or seen and not heard.”

Huss finally opened up to the idea in 1996 when staff members at Ion Elementary School asked him to go into teaching; His son Matthew was born in the same year.

“I just wanted to be home with him,” Huss recalls.

He added, “I wanted to show him and prove that you can change course and achieve something, even if it’s difficult.”

Huss enrolled and commuted to Sacramento State, about an hour away from Ione. In the meantime, he said, his wife had secured a post-graduation job.

The couple supported each other and shared childcare duties while both worked full-time. “It wasn’t always easy,” Huss said.

He recalled times when he and his wife would go without air-conditioning to save on bills or pick up bins on the roadside to fetch extra cash.

“We were paying in cash [for our educations],” Huss said. “We didn’t want to get out of this big debt because we wanted to finally make a profit from our hard work.”

The pair continued their routine for four years and accepted help from family members when needed. Huss said that despite the challenges, he thought “it was amazing” because he finally “had a purpose.”

He also noted that he was proud of his wife, Karen, who became an air pollution specialist for Sacramento County.

Huss graduated and began teaching in 2003—the same year his daughter Mia was born.

He became Mia’s first and fifth grade teacher.

“We have one school district in our entire county. We have six elementary schools in our entire county,” Hass explained.

“We have more cows than people here. Ione is a town of 5,000 people,” he added. “We’re a very small town. [We have] No stoplights, no fast food restaurants. It’s not New York City, that’s for sure. It’s a mom and pop business everywhere.”

Hass said he went straight into teaching without being a substitute teacher.

“I was literally in the classroom from being a janitor the other day,” Huss said. “They believed in me and hired me.”

Huss recalls that his first class consisted of 20 students – and he knew almost all of them from community gatherings.

“It was a really great experience,” he said.

Hass said teaching him has been a rewarding experience. He also thinks it’s important for teachers to understand that students don’t grow up memorizing the details of their lessons; Instead, they remember how the teacher made them feel.

“You remember how much they cared. Even the ones who didn’t care,” Huss said. “Teachers don’t realize they have that power. They impact students’ lives forever.”

Hass said he became the teacher-in-charge at Ion Elementary School in his third year, and the role is similar to that of a vice principal.

For 16 years, he held both roles and held administrative and disciplinary meetings, when other tasks took priority with the principal of IoN.

“I didn’t see myself going anywhere,” Huss said. “I didn’t want to do anything else.”

Huss said he was offered the principal role a week before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. He said he was shocked by the offer.

“I was fully prepared to teach fifth grade,” he said. “I was really excited to teach after COVID-19.”

The transition is difficult as Huss’s new duties mean he has no time to teach. He told Fox News Digital that he misses classes, but he makes time to greet students in the mornings, goes for weekly walks at a local park and visits kids in class and during lunch when he gets the chance.

This year, Aine Primary School has 530 students and no vice principal.

“I don’t want to be one of those one- or two-year principals … I want to be there for the students.”

Hass said he handles meetings with teachers and parents, advises students, takes care of computer needs, files paperwork at the district office and fills in when aides are sick.

“I’m blessed with a great office staff, but I’m here to support them and help them,” Huss said.

He noted that in his 19-year teaching career, he has worked under 12 different principals.

“I don’t want to be one of those one- or two-year principals. I plan to stay seven to 10 years. [the district] Will allow me,” Huss said. “I want to be there for the students.”

Knowing he has the support of his community is exciting but also scary, Huss admitted.

“They believe in me and they support me. I don’t want to let these guys down,” Huss said.

“I have to do my best because I want to succeed,” he added.

Huss said he tells himself to take it day by day and remember that even if he stumbles at something, he can try again tomorrow.

Huss also credits the role models who helped him get to this point in his life, including his father, who taught him the importance of having a good work ethic.

“I’m so thankful my dad taught me responsibility.”

His father helped him get his first job cleaning the post office before school when he was in the fifth grade, he added.

“I am very thankful that my father taught me responsibility [and a] Work ethic — and do something to the best of your ability,” Huss said.

Huss also appreciates the first group of teachers he worked with and everyone who encouraged him to do more in his life.

“I think without support … none of us can be successful,” Huss said.

“It’s not really about me. It’s about all the people in this community who have pushed me and supported me and believed in me in everything I’ve done in the district over the years,” Hass concluded.

“That’s kind of what’s pushing me now.”