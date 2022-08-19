New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California man was convicted Thursday of the rape and murder of two women in Los Angeles in the 1980s, with investigators using new DNA evidence testing to link him to the case.

Horace Van Waltz Jr., 67, described by prosecutors as a “sexually motivated serial killer,” was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the July 16, 1981, deaths of Selena Keough, 21, and Mary Duggan. , 22, reported on June 9, 1986, City News Service.

A nine-man, three-woman jury deliberated for three hours before finding Waltz guilty of murder as well as charges of special circumstances, including rape and sexual assault of women.

“The defendant chose these victims,” ​​Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told jurors. [and] “The defendant is sitting here because he is a serial killer … a sexual predator,” CNS reported.

Keough was strangled to death and her body was found in bushes near an apartment complex in Montclair, San Bernardino County. Duggan died of asphyxiation and her body was found in the trunk of a car in a Burbank parking lot.

In closing arguments, Silverman argued that the “sexually motivated murders” were “committed by the same serial killer between 1981 and 1986” and claimed that Waltz was responsible for both because his DNA was found on one or both of the victims, who were partially or completely naked. The time of his death, CNS reported.

Silverman said “a ton of evidence” points “only to the defendant,” according to the report.

Waltz, a former Marine who testified on his own behalf, denied any wrongdoing.

“My semen means I may have had sex with that person. It doesn’t mean I killed them,” he said during the trial, CNS reported.

Asked about his DNA evidence, he reiterated that he did not kill the women: “I’m telling you I didn’t kill anybody.”

Waltz’s attorney, Damon Lamont Hobdy, argued that the prosecution “did not prove” that his client killed the women, CNS reported.

“If the evidence shows he’s not guilty, which it does, then do your duty,” Hobdy told the judge.

Due to the lack of contemporary DNA evidence available at the time, the murders of both women went cold for decades.

Los Angeles County was the first to use investigative genetic genealogy, where detectives accessed a commercial DNA database and used DNA from a relative that led them to a suspect, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey previously said.

Waltz was initially acquitted of the 1988 murder of 25-year-old Janna Rowe, because prosecutors said there was no current DNA evidence available at the time. Although the case could not be retried, it was used as “sample evidence” in the current trial.

Rowe’s body was found strangled in a garbage dump in Ventura County in 1986.

Keough’s sister, Sabrina Plourde, told reporters she was grateful for the continued investigation and the verdict.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who helped us get to this point,” Plourde said, as reported by CNS. “You think nobody cares all these years.”

“They care and they don’t forget, and if you’re losing someone, they don’t forget the family,” she added.

Waltz was arrested by Burbank police during a traffic stop in November 2019, as he was wanted for the murders of Keefe and Duggan.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on September 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.