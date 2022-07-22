New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 76-year-old California man has been charged with two cold case homicides two years apart in which the female victims were strangled, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said DNA evidence on James Gary linked him to the murders of two women in 1996 and 1980. Authorities said he was also linked to sexual assault last year.

Gary came to the attention of law enforcement after his DNA profile from a sexual assault case matched a murder case.

The first homicide occurred in 1980 when 46-year-old Luttrell Lindsay was found dead in her Union City home. Authorities determined that she died of strangulation and that she was the victim of a sexual assault due to injuries caused by force.

In 1996, a California Department of Transportation crew found the body of a homeless woman in the bushes on Highway 780 in Vallejo. The woman, Winifred Douglas, 46, died of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Both cases eventually went cold as investigators found no suspects in the 2021 sex crime in North Bay.

With the help of witnesses in the 2021 crime, investigators determined that Gary was the suspect. Police also noted that Gary lived near where the bodies were found, Fox San Francisco reported.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail on a charge of murder and is being held without bail.