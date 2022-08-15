New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California man who was arrested in July on child pornography charges but who posted bail and was released — this time on rape charges — has been arrested again, police say.

The Covina Police Department announced that Ramon Elias-Zavala was arrested on August 9 on rape charges and is in custody.

Elias-Zavala was previously arrested on July 15 after police executed a search warrant at his home for alleged possession of child pornography. During the investigation, detectives said they learned Elias-Zavala was communicating with a female juvenile, who detectives identified and located in the Covina area.

After interviewing the minor, police determined the girl had been the victim of several incidents of sexual assault by Elias-Zavla.

Covina PD is searching for any possible victims related to Elias-Zavala. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Manny Esquivel at 626-384-5621.