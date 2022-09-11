New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California man has been arrested after six months on the run in the killing of an 8-year-old girl, authorities said Saturday.

Dhante Jackson, 33, was taken into custody in Newark, Calif., around 1:40 p.m., the Merced Police Department said. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of murder and child abuse.

Jackson is accused of killing Sophia Mason, whose body was found in a Merced home in March after family in Hayward reported her missing. At the time of the child’s murder, Jackson was dating Sophia’s mother, Samantha Johnson, 31.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of little Sophia; we cannot imagine your pain as you mourn her loss,” the Hayward Police Department said.

No other details have been released and police said the case remains under investigation.

Johnson was arrested days after her daughter’s body was found. She has since pleaded not guilty to the boy’s murder.

After Jackson’s arrest, Sophia’s cousin, Melissa Harris, told The Sacramento Bee that while she was thankful justice would be served, the child’s death could have been prevented if the right agencies had acted when the family suspected abuse.

“(Those agencies) had many opportunities to intervene and they never did,” Harris said. “My hope is that those who minimized the child’s suffering will be fired.”

Harris said Sophia’s mother is developmentally challenged and believes Jackson sexually trafficked both the girl and her mother.

Jackson’s arrest was part of a coordinated effort involving the Merced Police Department, the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) and the California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit.