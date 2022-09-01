California lawmakers extend the life of the last nuclear power plant in the state

Enlarge this image switch title Michael Makor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Citing hot summer temperatures and expected power shortages, California lawmakers have approved legislation to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant.

The Diablo Canyon plant – the state’s largest source of electricity – was due to close by 2025. The proposal, passed at the last minute by the state legislature early Thursday morning, could extend its life by five years, in part by providing the plant’s owner, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), with a $1.4 billion loan that can be forgiven. .

California, like other US states and countries, is struggling to cut climate-warming emissions while adjusting to a rapidly warming world. Record heat waves in recent years have wreaked havoc on the state’s increasingly carbon-free power grid, causing rolling blackouts as recently as 2020. Grid operators, fearing a similar disruption, issued a statewide warning to save energy as a last resort. month.

The state has set a goal of getting 100% of its electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2045. Supporters of Canyon Diablo argue that this goal would be difficult to achieve without a 2,250 megawatt nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon almost created 9 percent the state’s electricity supply last year and approximately 15 percent of the state’s clean energy production.

“Continuing work in Diablo Canyon will save our energy by preventing millions of tons of carbon from being released into the atmosphere,” said Isabelle Bemeke of the Save Clean Energy group. “It’s a true win-win for Californians and our planet.”

Nuclear power has experienced a resurgence in recent years as the climate crisis deepened and governments stepped up efforts to reduce warming emissions. Earlier this year, the Biden administration launched a $6 billion effort to keep the country’s aging nuclear power plants running.

“There is no doubt that President Biden is serious about doing everything possible to ensure that the United States is supplied with clean energy,” Assistant Secretary of State for Nuclear Energy Katherine Huff told participants in the Nuclear Energy Assembly in Washington, D.C., earlier this summer. “Nuclear power is really needed for this,” she said.

Approximately one fifth of the electricity in the country is generated by nuclear power plants. This is the same as all other clean energy sources combined. But nuclear power is not without its drawbacks.

Despite decades of debate and billions of dollars spent, the United States still has no permanent place to store its growing amount of nuclear waste. Diablo Canyon, located on California’s central coast, sits next to several seismic fault lines, raising long-standing fears of a nuclear disaster like that of Japan’s Fukushima in 2011.

PG&E has long claimed that Diablo Canyon is tsunami, earthquake and flood proof. But concerns remain.

Juliet Christian-Smith, regional director of the Union of Concerned Scientists, believes that the accident caused by the earthquake could cause more than $100 billion in damage and lead to 10,000 cancer deaths.

“The bill ignores the plant’s environmental impact and vulnerability to earthquakes,” she said. “Safety cannot take a back seat in our quest to keep the light on and reduce global warming emissions.”

The bill is now heading to Governor Newsom’s desk for his signature.