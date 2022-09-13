New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California on Tuesday launched a taxpayer-funded website promoting abortion services and resources in the state — even to nonresidents.

“California just launched a new resource. A resource for those looking for fertility care, whether you live here or not,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a recorded video.

Abortion.ca.gov lists links to financial assistance for clinics, travel and lodging, and lets teens in other states know they don’t need their parents’ permission to have an in-state abortion. The site also has sections dedicated to illegal immigrants in the US, saying federal policies keep immigration officials away from health care facilities.

Liberals blast media coverage of Graham’s 15-week abortion ban, say nothing of ‘late-term’ abortion

The website has a map showing the location of 166 abortion clinics across the state. People can click to see the full map or they can enter a city and get a list of nearby clinics. It also says that people living in California can get abortion pills by mail, bypassing the need to visit a clinic.

Newsom said the website does not track visitors’ personal information.

“Abortion is legal and protected in California. We stand with you,” Newsom said.

The website is part of the governor’s pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The state recently allocated $200 million to strengthen access to abortion in California, including $1 million to create a website promoting the state’s abortion services.

While anti-abortion advocates have lamented the use of public funds to promote such services, California has other issues more deserving of public funding.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. The website was launched after he introduced a bill banning abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Graham portrayed his bill as a “responsible alternative” to what he called permissive laws favored by Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.