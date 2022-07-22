New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who broke out of prison decades ago with the help of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing serious new charges, authorities said.

Andrew Cachu was released in November after Gascon’s close associate Deputy District Attorney Alyssa Blair refused to present evidence at a hearing to determine whether he should remain in custody after aging out of a juvenile detention facility when he turned 25, Fox News Digital reported. At that time

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Catchu was involved in a pursuit Wednesday evening.

Lieutenant L. Arnold told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a report of a man pulling out of the driving lane, blocking the car, when they encountered a man sleeping in the car with a gun.

“He came and there was a chase, a vehicle chase,” Arnold said. “He crashed the car, gave chase on foot, deputies took him into custody.”

During the chase, Cachu allegedly discharged a firearm, which deputies said recovered.

He faces a total of 11 charges, including evading arrest, illegal possession of a firearm and driving under the influence.

“He was clearly under the influence,” Arnold said, adding that police found “multiple drugs” in the vehicle.

According to court documents, Cachu was 17 in March 2015 when he shot and killed Luis Amela, 41, outside the Sky Burger restaurant in Palmdale.

“He should never have been on the street,” Kathy Cady, a California attorney representing Amela’s family, told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “The only reason he’s off the streets is because of Gascon’s policies and his chosen surrogate, Alyssa Blair, refuses to present any evidence at the hearing.”

According to court documents, Kachu shot Amela in the back as the man struggled with a group of assailants trying to steal his bicycle in a gang-inspired robbery. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators that two men, also believed to be gang members, held Ame down as Kachu fired two shots.

Cachu was tried before Gascon’s election, and although he was a juvenile when the crime was committed, he was tried and convicted as an adult, court documents show.

“We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Kachu did not receive the support he clearly needed, are grateful that no one was physically harmed, and are committed to holding him accountable as an adult in this case,” Gascon said. A statement on Thursday.

He defended his office’s handling of Catcho’s release in November.

“In accordance with California law, our office reviewed Mr. Kachu’s original case, where he was sentenced as an adult despite committing the crime as a juvenile,” he said. “Based on the facts of the case and Mr. Kachu’s personal characteristics, we determined that we could not prevail at the transfer hearing because we could not prove that he would not have benefited from child resources at the time of the original offense — again, as the law requires.”

Cady said the statement was “full of lies.”

“He’s either mistaken, or misguided, or ignorant, I don’t know which,” she said. “But he’s just plain wrong. What he claims is ridiculous. And when you have people who have done very dangerous things that have a negative impact on society, they shouldn’t be released after a short prison sentence.”

Kachu was close to being released after only six years of his 50-year sentence. Fox Los Angeles obtained jailhouse recordings between the killer and his mother, who appeared to be “thrilled” to be involved in the case, leading to Blair’s release.

“The Cachu case shows the country that George Gascon’s policies, directives and so-called reforms have failed,” said Los Angeles Deputy Attorney Jonathan Hatami, who has endorsed efforts to oust Gascon. from the office. “His ‘data and science’ were flawed and completely untrue, and his 18-month social experiment has been an abject failure.”

Cachu’s new arrest is the most recent incident attributed to Gascon’s left-wing policy directives. He is also waging a court battle against his own deputies in the California Supreme Court, disbanding a department in his office tasked with notifying victims of their attackers’ parole hearings and sharply criticizing the short sentences handed down to criminals accused of serious crimes.

“We are less safe in Los Angeles and many innocent Angelenos have suffered,” Hatami added. “Even juvenile offenders are not helped and rehabilitated. George has no concern for public safety, families or innocent children and should be fired as soon as possible.”