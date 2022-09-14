type here...
California is suing Amazon, alleging its policies are pushing prices up everywhere

Enlarge this image

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces a lawsuit against Amazon in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Eric Risberg/AP


Eric Risberg/AP

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces a lawsuit against Amazon in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Eric Risberg/AP

On Wednesday, California filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of pushing sellers and suppliers into anti-competitive deals that drive up prices, including at competing online stores.

lawsuitfiled by State Attorney General Rob Bonta, focuses on how Amazon – the largest online retailer – interacts with third-party sellers, which account for the majority of sales on the platform.

California claims that Amazon is penalizing sellers and suppliers who offer lower prices elsewhere on the internet, including Walmart and Target, for example by displaying their products lower or less prominently or blocking their new postings entirely.

“Amazon makes consumers count they get the lowest prices possible, the lawsuit alleges, although in reality they cannot get the low prices that would prevail in a freely competitive market because Amazon coerces and encourages its third-party sellers and wholesalers to enter into anti-competitive agreements on price.”

The California antitrust lawsuit is one of Amazon’s biggest legal challenges in recent years as lawmakers and regulators in the US and abroad investigate the retail giant for possible anti-competitive actions.

Amazon denies any antitrust violations. His representatives did not immediately comment on the lawsuit on Tuesday.

California also accuses Amazon of creating a “vicious anti-competitive cycle”: sellers make Amazon mandatory; Amazon charges them higher fees for being able to sell on its platform; Sellers, in turn, raise prices on Amazon. While it’s cheaper for them to sell on other sites, Amazon’s policy encourages sellers to raise prices on those sites as well.

“Through their illegal actions, quote, Everything Store has effectively set a price floor, outbidding Californians for just about everything,” Bonta said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier this year the judge dismissed a similar claim It was filed in Washington DCalthough the city’s attorney general filed an appeal.

In this case, Amazon argued that its dealings with sellers were intended to prevent buyers from gouging prices, and punishing Amazon would harm consumers.

Amazon separately proposed a settlement with European antitrust regulators, who accused the company of violating competition law. Their main accusations accused the company of using the data it collected from third-party sellers for its own benefit.

Editor’s note: Amazon is among the recent financial backers of NPR.

