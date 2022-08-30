New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California lawmakers are on track to pass a bill that would significantly reduce solitary confinement in prisons, jails and private immigration detention.

below the California Mandela Act, AB 2632Solitary confinement is limited to no more than 15 consecutive days and no more than 45 days in total in a 180-day period.

Meanwhile, solitary confinement will be completely eliminated for pregnant women, people with certain disabilities and prisoners under the age of 25 or 65.

Sources told Fox News that the current vote in the Senate for AB2632 is 20-10. 21 marks are required to pass.

Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, who introduced the bill in February, previously called solitary confinement “a cruel and racial justice issue that does nothing to rehabilitate a person.”

“Not only is this considered by the United Nations to be cruel and unusual punishment, it seriously damages a person’s psyche,” Holden said. Sacramento B.

Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, who is running for governor to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, has criticized the bill, arguing that it would give gang leaders leeway among the general public.

“Basically, we don’t have any tools to keep other inmates safe from people who are very violent in prison,” Dahle said. “If you’re in prison here in California, and you’re violent toward other inmates, or you use your ability to be a gang leader, it’s very harsh on other inmates.”

Fox News has reached out to Holden’s office for comment and will update this story accordingly.