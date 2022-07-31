New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California is battling its worst wildfires of the year, with more than 51,000 acres burned and evacuations on the rise.

Unsettled weather threatens to worsen the situation. Crews battling the McKinney fire in northern California were battling thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that made additional fire possible Sunday.

The McKinney fire was burning out of control in northern California’s Klamath National Forest, with thunderstorms just south of the Oregon state line causing major concern on Sunday, US Forest Service spokeswoman Adrienne Freeman said.

“Fuel beds are very dry, and they can erupt just from that lightning,” Freeman said. “These thunderstorm cells come with gusty, erratic winds that can blow fires in all directions.”

The blaze exploded to more than 80 square miles in size just two days after it erupted in a largely unpopulated area of ​​Siskiyou County.

The fire burned trees along California Highway 96 and the charred remains of a pickup truck sat in one of the highway’s lanes. Thick smoke covered the area and flames shot up from the hills within sight of the houses.

A second, smaller fire to the west, sparked by dry lightning on Saturday, threatened the small town of Siad. About 400 buildings were threatened by the two fires in California.

About 500 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday because of a third fire on the southwest end of the McKinney fire, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney Kreider said. The office said crews had been on the scene since late Saturday but the fire “became active and moved out of its control line” on Sunday morning.

As the McKinney fire threatened, some residents chose to stay behind while others followed orders to leave.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the McKinney fire intensified. The declaration allows Newsom more flexibility to make decisions about emergency response and recovery efforts and to seek federal aid.

California law enforcement officers knocked on doors in the cities of Yreka and Fort Jones urging residents to get out and get their livestock safely out on trailers. Because there were areas without cellphone service, automated calls were also sent to land phone lines.

The Pacific Coast Trail Association urged hikers to go to nearby villages while the US Forest Service closed a 110-mile section of the trail from Mount Etna to Mount Ashland Campground in southern Oregon.

