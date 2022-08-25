California intends to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jeff Chiu/AP

LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to combat climate change and harmful pollution by moving the country’s largest car market away from internal combustion engines.

If passed, the ruling would phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the country’s most populous state, leading to a total ban on new car sales by 2035. The ban won’t stop people from using gas-powered vehicles or impact the used car market, but California officials say it will drastically reduce the state’s warming-causing emissions and the state’s notoriously dirty air, speeding up the transition to electric vehicles.

“California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “It’s ambitious, it’s innovative, it’s the action we need to take if we’re serious about making the planet a better place for future generations.”

A regulation that is expected to be approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Thursday’s vote could have major implications for the country’s auto industry and the broader fight against climate change.

Transport is the country’s largest source of global warming greenhouse gas emissions, and scientists are saying in increasingly grim terms that drastically reducing these emissions is critical to ensuring worthy future on the planet.

President Joe Biden set a goal by 2030, make half of the new sales in the country zero-emissions. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act aims to nudge consumers to do so by providing tax breaks for people looking to buy new or used electric vehicles, but there are so many caveats – ranging from buyer income levels that models can qualify for – many electric vehicles may not be eligible for benefits.

Auto industry analysts say California’s unprecedented move could help the auto market reach that goal. Thirteen other states, including Oregon, New York and Colorado, routinely follow California’s auto emission standards, which are already the most stringent in the country. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that his state would set a similar goal of banning the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

“I think automakers will probably look at this and decide that this is what they are going to target for most of the country,” said Jessica Caldwell, chief executive of car data company Edmunds.

Car manufacturers want uniformity, Caldwell said. They don’t want to sell one type of car in one state and another in another. But the transition to electric vehicles, which have been on the market for decades, is slow.

Electric vehicles make up 5.6 percent of new car sales between April and July, according to the latest quarterly report from industry consulting firm Cox Automotive. The report notes that this is a record pace, driven by high gas prices, but supply problems remain.

Achieving 100% emissions-free new car sales by 2035 will be “an enormous challenge,” said John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents major automakers.

“Whether these requirements are realistic or achievable or not is directly related to external factors such as inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor force, availability of critical minerals and prices, as well as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors,” he said in his statement. “These are complex, interconnected and global issues that are far beyond the control of either CARB or the automotive industry.”

A nationwide switch to electric vehicles will have many health benefits beyond the impact on global climate change. More than 4 out of 10 Americans living with unhealthy air, according to the American Lung Association. As well as studies find that negative consequences fall disproportionately on people of color, regardless of income.

A report from the American Lung Association earlier this year said the nationwide transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, which California is aiming for, will generate more than $1.2 trillion in public health benefits between 2020 and 2050. and will avoid the premature death of up to 110,000 people.