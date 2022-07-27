New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jordan Turpin broke her silence on Wednesday about the horrific abuse she and her siblings suffered in foster care after they escaped from their parents’ home, a so-called “house of horrors,” according to a report.

Turpin and her 12 siblings were aged 2 to 29 when they were rescued in 2018, having endured horrific abuse at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Turpin’s parents imprisoned, beat and starved them and were later convicted of 14 felonies of abuse and sentenced to life in prison.

Jordan Turpin, now 21, escaped the family home in Perris, California, and called 911, saving her siblings.

But Jordan and five of her siblings say they were placed in a new “house of horrors” where they became victims again.

“I’m not ready to go into details about what happened to me in that house. I’m very hurt, and it’s been a very scary journey,” she said. People Magazine. “The first situation is very difficult to understand [with my parents]. And then going to the other one, that’s really hard. You have all these questions and you don’t get an answer.”

Foster parents Marcelino and Rosa Olguin, and their eldest daughter, Lennis Olguin, were arrested in early 2021 on child abuse charges involving nine children — five of whom were Turpins. Marcelino is also accused of sexually abusing some children.

A month before the Olguins’ arrest, Jordan Turpin was placed in another foster home but was kicked out, she told the magazine. She still managed to enroll in college – but the abuse she suffered after being rescued is haunting.

“It was impossible to sleep, every time I closed my eyes, I dreamed that I was [in my first foster home],” she told the magazine. “I had to go to the emergency room a lot. I’m really broken.”

Turpin’s children filed a lawsuit July 20 against Riverside County and ChildNet Youth and Family Services, alleging the agencies knew the Olguins had a history of abusing children while in their care.

The lawsuit claims the agencies ignored the children even after they asked for help.

Jordan Turpin gave her first interview to ABC News last summer. “I’m not feeling well,” she told Diane Sawyer. “But I felt we weren’t the only ones wronged in the system — and I wanted to help my siblings.”

After the ABC special aired, Riverside County launched an investigation into the failures of the foster care system.