The football coach at Vallejo High School in the Bay Area was shot after breaking up a fight Tuesday afternoon, California authorities said.

The Vallejo City Unified School District told Fox News Digital that several students were fighting with an “unknown male” when a staff member intervened.

Video obtained by KTVU-A group of three men are shown walking away from a fight on TV. As the camera pans away, gunshots are suddenly fired, prompting the teenagers to scream and run away. (Warning: Linked video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.)

After three men got out of a dark-colored sedan, one of the suspects shot the staff member, according to police. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials have not named the staff member, but KTVU identified him as Joe Pastrana. Pastrana is the defensive coordinator for the school’s varsity football team.

Vallejo police officers responded to the scene of the crime just after 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the school was dismissed when the shooting took place.

“Following protocol, the school was immediately placed on lockdown,” the school district said in a statement. “At the time of the fight and shooting, the college was in session, with three classes in session and approximately 200 student-athletes on campus.”

Chief Shawnee K. Williams praised the staff member for “potentially saving a child’s life” while protesting gun violence.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis in our city, as well as in the United States, and we need to address it,” the police chief said at a news conference. “This was an act by people who do not value human life.”

The Vallejo City Unified School District says it will increase security presence at the school on Wednesday. Vallejo High School will also provide mental health resources for students affected by the incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.