In the state with the second most federally recognized Native tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative Wednesday to boost tourism in Native communities.

The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, which targets the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic and was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. The tribe announced it in partnership with Visit California, the state’s main tourism marketing agency.

It’s one of the latest efforts to revive tourism across the country after the early stages of the pandemic halted travel — and the cost that comes with it. California will lose $72.8 billion in tourism spending in 2020, according to research by data and consulting firm Tourism Economics. The aim is to educate tourists about the music, art, nature and history that have shaped tribal communities for generations. The website promotes locations across the state, including podcasts, and provides travel itineraries for travelers.

“This project, this site, it gives my tribe an opportunity, an ability to share our culture,” said Reed D., chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahulla Indians, at a press conference at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in Palm. Milanovich said. Springs.

The plaza, which will open next year, includes the 48,000-square-foot Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, a trail at the sacred Agua Caliente mineral hot spring, and a spa. Other tribal sites promoted by the campaign include the Barona Cultural Center and Museum in Lakeside, California, and a cultural center in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles.

Milanovich, whose ancestral lands see 200,000 annual visitors, said he hopes the initiative will lead to similar ones in other states.

“I’m optimistic and hopeful that other states across the country will see what we’re doing here in California,” Milanovich said. “It’s a win-win for the state and the tribes to be partners in tourism.”

Carolyn Betetta, president and CEO of Visit California, estimates the organization is in contact with more than a dozen of California’s 109 tribes ahead of the initiative’s rollout, which is slated for March 2023.

Leaders involved in the program hope that this will provide visitors with an opportunity to better understand the history of tribal lands.

“Cultural tourism is very important to us, for many reasons,” said Sherry Rupert, president and CEO of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.