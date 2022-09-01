New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the US Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, making the state’s concealed carry laws unenforceable.

The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. Californians now have nearly unlimited access to concealed carry permits after a vote that California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented failed.

“There will be a huge influx of applicants now that the ‘just cause’ part has been struck down by the US Supreme Court and there are not enough security precautions for people who want it,” Bonta said.

“If this bill doesn’t pass, people without a thorough safety evaluation can get a concealed weapon and carry it [sensitive] places,” he added before the vote.

Lawmakers say they will bring the bill up for a vote again in the December session.

California’s concealed carry laws were struck down after the Supreme Court ruled in June that states should not require Americans to demonstrate a specific need for a firearm to obtain a concealed carry license.

While the judgment specifically related to New York law, California law reflected the requirement and was struck down.

“California has become less safe tonight by not passing a bill to bring us into compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision,” Portantino said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s surprising.”

