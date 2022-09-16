California Governor Gavin Newsom rents billboards in 7 states attacking abortion bans

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a billboard campaign in seven states directed at providing information to the public on how to access abortion services in California.

The 18 billboards, running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma, direct people to a website – abortion.ca.gov – that includes information for people living outside of California, among other information. About access to abortion in the state.

“Here’s my message to any woman who cares about abortion in these anti-independence states: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health,” Newsom said in a news release Thursday.

“The idea that these Republican politicians want to ‘protect life’ is a complete farce. They want to restrict and control their constituents and take away their freedoms,” he added.

All states have moved to restrict abortion access. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade was overturned, a landmark 1973 decision that protected the right to abortion.

Nation:New Mexico’s governor pledges $10 million to build a new abortion clinic near the Texas border

Abortion Access:Walmart will now cover abortions for employees when there are health risks, rape cases

Each state has different text on personalized billboards. Examples of advertisements in Texas read “Texas does not own your body. Tu Kar.” and “Need an Abortion? California Ready to Help.

Funding for the billboard came from Newsom’s campaign, According to Multiple reports. USA Today has reached out for additional information.

Newsom also shared images of the billboards on Twitter, tagging individual state governors.

USA TODAY has reached out to the governors of the states involved in the billboard campaign for comment.

Corey Custer, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ Deputy Chief of Staff, External Affairs, said in a statement to USA TODAY, “It is very interesting to see Governor Newsom’s 2024 primary campaign expand into Mississippi, but we doubt that most Mississippians will participate in this campaign. not Be interested in what he sells.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary, Rayna Eze, said in a statement to USA Today that “Governor Newsom should focus on all the jobs and businesses that are leaving California and coming to Texas.”

South Dakota Gov. Christy Noim retweeted Newsom’s tweet, adding, “In South Dakota, we are a place for Freedom and Life.”

This isn’t the first time Newsom has allied with other states on abortion access. He ran ads over the Fourth of July weekend attacking the actions of Republicans in Florida.

“It is Independence Day. So, let’s talk about what’s going on in America,” Newsom says in the ad. “Freedom is under attack in your state.”

Contributing: Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY