California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the era of climate change.

The draft bill, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, would allow the plant to plan to continue operating beyond its scheduled shutdown of 2025.

The draft proposal also includes a possible loan of up to $1.4 billion for operator Pacific Gas & Electric.

Anthony York, Newsom’s spokesman, confirmed the proposal. The bill notes that the effects of climate change are occurring sooner than expected and are simultaneously increasing electricity demand while reducing electricity supplies.

The draft was obtained before a California Energy Commission meeting on the state’s energy needs and the role the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant could play.