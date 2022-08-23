California Gov. Newsom vetoes public safe drug treatment clinics due to rise in overdoses

Enlarge this image toggle signature Bronte Wittpenn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a measure late Monday night that would have created safe places for drug use in three major California cities as part of an effort to reduce the growing number of fatal overdoses.

AT public message explaining his vetoNewsom, a Democrat, suggested that clinics might actually encourage illegal drug use.

“Worsening problems with drug use…this is not a risk we can take,” Newsom wrote.

He urged state and local officials to convene a new discussion on safe drug use areas aimed at creating a “really limited” pilot program.

The veto infuriated supporters of drug policy reform, who noted that Newsom had spoken out in the past in support of safe places to use drugs.

Critics also point out that the measure was passed by the California The Democratic-controlled state legislature in early August after almost two years of debate.

During this time, Newsom made no public objection to the bill.

“We don’t need a working group, additional dialogue, or research when it comes to places to consume safely,” said Democratic Senator Scott Wiener, the bill’s main sponsor, who represents San Francisco, where one of the clinics was to be located. .

“We have decades of data and experience. We know how to keep people from dying, but we just didn’t have the political will,” Wiener said.

The bill would allow Oakland, Los Angeles and San Francisco to establish safe use clinics in a pilot program that would run for the next five years. This would be the largest overdose reduction effort in the United States to date.

“It’s a daily tragedy,” Viner said. “Every person who dies from a drug overdose is a person… who once had a life, and we abandon him.”

Jeannette Zanipatine of the Drug Policy Alliance said there is no evidence that overdose reduction programs like those proposed in California increase drug use.

“The fact that people continue to talk about this as a way to help drug users, to open a drug den, simply does not recognize the dignity that drug users and this community really need,” Zanipatin said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 109,000 people die every year from drug overdoses in the country.

Advocates hoped the California program would help shift the national conversation away from drug criminalization and toward better health care with access to doctors, nurses, and treatment.

Similar programs have been running for decades in several other countries, including Canada. Two safe drug places operate in New York City without state or federal approval.

Some local officials have suggested that cities in California set up drug injection clinics without state approval, but such a move comes with real legal risks.

One question at the national level is how the federal government will respond to programs of this nature.

Street drugs remain illegal under federal law, but the Justice Department is in talks with a group that hopes to open a safe-use clinic in Philadelphia.

If some kind of deal is reached there, it could be a game changer.

Meanwhile, Viner said the California state initiative is dead after Newsom’s veto.

“I won’t make my colleagues go through this again,” he said.