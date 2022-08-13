New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

All kinds of furry friends can come from animal shelters, rescue organizations and breeders – but a pet can be a non-profit.

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue is a non-profit organization that is a resource for seniors and, in many cases, senior dogs.

Pacific Grove, California, Dog Rescue works with seniors who have to give up their beloved animals due to illness or the inability to care for them – while also acting as an adoption agency for these dogs.

Carrie Brocker, executive director and co-founder, told Fox News Digital how she came up with the idea for the nonprofit after visiting a friend in the hospital.

“I’m taking care of a little spaniel mix for a lady with emphysema,” she says.

“She asked me if we should euthanize her [dog] … But [the dog] He was healthy at the age of seven.”

At that point, the broker decided to make sure the dog could find a good home when needed.

The organization takes in pets that people can no longer care for — and then adopts them out to other homes.

While she was leaving the hospital after visiting a friend, Broker came up with the idea of ​​creating a dog rescue for senior citizens who could no longer care for their pets.

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue was born.

The organization has a two-step process. It takes in pets that people can no longer care for — and then adopts them out to other homes.

Every dog ​​taken in by Peace of Mind is given a veterinary exam at the group’s on-site veterinary clinic.

Each dog is given a physical, including blood work, to ensure there are no underlying health problems.

After this, the dog is ready for adoption.

Manashanti started 13 years ago with just one volunteer. It has now grown to 1,300 volunteers and 23 paid staff.

Dog Rescue also offers other services after the adoption process, as it is connected to almost all pets.

Their Helping Paw program provides financial assistance to senior citizens and low-income pet parents who need help paying for veterinary care.

“Our precious fur baby suddenly became ill, requiring four nights in the hospital,” says one Helping Paw client.

“[The] Financial assistance allowed us to care for our pet [by] He is being given life-saving measures.”

If senior citizens need to be hospitalized for any reason and are unable to take care of their animals, Shanti places their dogs in a temporary home.

Applicants can submit an online application at peaceofminddogrescue.org.

The application will be reviewed, a visit with the dog will be scheduled and the organization will assist them if they can.

The rescue also offers a temporary foster care system so that if senior citizens need to be hospitalized for any reason and are unable to care for their animals, Peace of Mind can place their dogs in a temporary home.

“The support I get as a foster and the care they give to each precious pooch is amazing,” said one foster volunteer.

“All the volunteers I interacted with were so supportive of me and the dogs I fostered. I feel honored to be a part of such a compassionate community,” said another foster volunteer.

Similar to their adoption process, the permanent care program allows seniors to pre-register their animals with the organization.

If those seniors become seriously ill or pass, peace of mind can adopt a pet when prompted.

The broker said there are currently about 100 dogs in the system.

Moreover, they also offer dog-walking services for seniors who are physically unable to walk their dogs.

One client said, “The volunteers you set up with me restored my faith in humanity. They went above and beyond for my dog!”

This resource is rare among dog rescue organizations.

“I don’t know of any other organization in the country that does what we do,” Brocker said.

The organization hopes to help one senior and one dog at a time.