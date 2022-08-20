New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Emails sent by a California doctor to his wife, whom he accuses of allegedly poisoning him with drain-cleaning fluid, reveal a troubled relationship and an “inability to communicate,” according to court documents.

Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old physician, and his 45-year-old wife Dr. Yu has been accusing “Emily” Yu of using household chemicals to enhance drinks, and what Chen says is internal. Injury resulting from drain cleaner fluid.

Judge Thomas Lowe on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order separating Yu and her children.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed,” Yu’s attorney, David Voll, told Fox News Digital about the decision. “We feel that at least there should have been a supervised visit. If the judge wanted to be careful, we could have provided a supervisor so there wouldn’t be any problems.”

Voll also noted that Chen filed for divorce earlier this month, the day after Yu was arrested based on Chen’s claims.

Chen also accused Yu’s mother of abuse in a declaration of domestic violence restraining order filed in Orange County on Wednesday.

“[M]y children and I have been traumatized by the abuse at the hands of Emily and her mother, Amy,” the court filing said. “The abuse and inability to communicate during our marriage [I] She would quietly email Emily to discuss the topics of our marriage and child-rearing. More often than not, my emails were the day before, or even the day before, complaints of abuse against her children or me.”

A series of emails included in the announcement reveal a troubled relationship with months of financial stress and resentment between the couple, who have two young children.

In one such email, Chen writes to Yu: “You can’t stand me as a person, everything about me makes you angry.”

In another, Chen writes: “As usual, you treat me like a house servant, not our children. [sic] Father.”

Voll said his office was still trying to confirm the authenticity of the email but would “soon” respond to the allegations made in the email.

Accused of poison

Chen’s accusations against his wife made national headlines after Chen shared video footage of Yu allegedly poisoning his drink with Drano.

The doctor’s declaration for the restraining order said that in 2013 he and Yu installed a security system in their home “capable of monitoring” their nanny, but alleged that Yu cut the camera’s wires.

“We set up cameras with microphones throughout the house, including the living room and children’s rooms, with feeds sent to our computers in the master bedroom,” Chen said in the announcement. “Emily knew about the cameras because she would ask me to show her the video of who the nanny was talking to at certain times [sic], or something that happened to the kids that day. Around January 2021, Emily walks around the house and cuts the wires to the cameras, rendering them useless. I’m reviewing the saved videos to see which videos captured the treatment of Emily and Amy’s children and myself.”

Chen further alleged that on July 8 he planted a camera in the kitchen and on July 11 he caught Emily “taking a bottle of Drano from under the sink and pouring it into his lemonade”.

“After adjusting the height of the camera, Emily was caught on July 18, 2022, and again on July 25, 2022, poisoning my lemonade with Drano from under the sink,” Chen said in a court filing.

Protection

Authorities arrested Yu on July 4, but no charges have been filed against her. A spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office previously told Fox News Digital that they are reviewing the case and will decide whether to file charges.

Yu’s lawyer says he has yet to receive the full video from Chen’s lawyer, but he alleges that Yu was only dumping the Drano from a large container into a smaller container to make it easier to pour down the drain, because she is “a small woman.”

Vol alleges that Chen’s allegations are false and a setup to gain custody of the divorced Yu and their children, and that his client knew about the cameras in their kitchen.

“We expect to present more evidence and make a more favorable decision in the near future,” Voll said Friday.

The court proceedings in this case will continue on September 16.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.