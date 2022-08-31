New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California doctor and father of two Hauman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for “political posturing” after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a “sanctuary” for children seeking gender-affirmation treatment. Hemati joins “Fox & Friends First” to discuss the law as rumors swirl about the 2024 presidential election and why she thinks the effort is political.

Hauman Hemmati: I think there is political posturing on the part of the governor during the election cycle and in preparation for a possible presidential race. Indeed, what is this change? I don’t think materially, that changes at all…California wasn’t really enforcing the laws of other states. And I don’t think this state was ever going to try Extradition of parents or children For violating some other law, especially when it basically didn’t make sense to enforce it in this state. And so really, I don’t think it’s a big deal at all. This looks more like a political game.

