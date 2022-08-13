New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The attorney for a California woman accused of poisoning her husband by putting Drano in his lemonade has called the claims “absurd” and defamatory.

Dr. Yu Yu, who goes with Emily, has her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen has been accused of spiking drinks with household chemicals on several occasions. Chen says he suffered internal injuries from the drain cleaner.

Yu has not been charged, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. She was released from jail on August 5 after posting a $30,000 bond.

In filing for an order of protection on Friday, Chen said he fears being in the same household as Yu.

“I am afraid of being in the same house and in the presence of the defendant that the defendant tried to poison me with Drano,” Chen said in the request for a domestic violence restraining order.

After noticing a “chemical taste” in his lemonade in March and April and being diagnosed with gastritis, esophagitis and ulcers, Chen installed a camera at home.

Chen said in the filing, “On three separate occasions I have video of myself pouring dryano (sic) from our kitchen sink into my lemonade (I drink it hot)”.

The couple got married on 4 July 2012 and have two children, a daughter and a son aged 8 and 7.

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles, Yu’s attorney, David Voll, said Chen’s allegations are untrue.

“The idea that my client, who is a 45-year-old respected dermatologist in Orange County, would ruin her life, destroy her children’s lives and try to kill her husband is completely absurd and untrue — and defamatory for that matter,” Hole said.

Voll said Yu used Drano for plumbing problems and poured it into cups to prevent splashing.

“Every time she poured the Drano into the cup, it was completely empty,” Wohl said. “It was for convenience of use in the sink or any other area of ​​the house that was clogged up to where the drainage goes … but she never poured Drano or any chemical into any drink that father or her husband used or drank. Ever. That is completely untrue.”

Drano is a drain cleaner that the federal government says is “extremely hazardous” if ingested, inhaled, or in contact with the eyes or skin.

Her lawyer also said Yu did not know if Chen had taken Drano, but said he was desperate to get custody of their children after recently filing for divorce.

“But we know he was desperate for a divorce,” Wohl said. “He was desperate to find reasons to gain custody of the children. We strongly believe that these claims he made were part of that effort.”

As per the restraining order application, the husband is seeking full custody of their children.

U will appear in court again on November 4.

Chen also accused Yu of emotional abuse after the children were born.

“After the children were born, I became concerned about Emily’s behavior,” Chen wrote in the filing.

According to Chen, Yu demanded a massage at one point and became abusive when he refused to give it to her.

“She stepped on my head until I did — and started hiding money from me,” he wrote.

A spokesman for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing the case and will decide whether to file charges.

“We are reviewing the evidence in this case to see which allegations can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.