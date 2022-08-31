New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIRST ON FOX – Fox News Digital has learned that health education textbooks in the California district of Newport-Mesa list more than 10 sexual orientations and eight genders.

A textbook ordered by the Newport-Mesa district, titled “Comprehensive Health Skills for High School,” states that there are eight different gender identities, including androgynous, bigender, gender-nonconforming, gender questing and nonbinary.

The Newport-Mesa School District’s curriculum also states that there are 10 different sexual orientations, including androsexual, polysexual, scoliosis, demisexual, and gynesexual.

“They are sexualizing our children and normalizing sexual behavior [at a young age],” a mother in the district, Alicia Beggett, told Fox News Digital.

“We’re putting them in a situation where they think it’s safe, it’s healthy, this is how we show love. And so they’re being exploited by a lot of evil people,” Beget said.

“It’s part of a bigger agenda that those at the very top know very well what they’re doing,” Beget said.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the district used a “genderbreed” person to instruct students on gender in a sex education class.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s public records request found a “gendered identity” man in the sex-ed curriculum, known as “teen talk,” that is used for middle and high school students. Teen Talk is taught to thousands of students across California.

“GenderBreed Identity” Man’s “Gender” section includes a video titled “What It’s Like to Be Trans in High School,” featuring two teenagers discussing transitioning.

“Teen Talk” of the District The curriculum also shows graphic images Genitalia, including differences between circumcised and uncircumcised penises.

Another textbook, “Holistic Health,” provides profiles of students, including their names, sexual orientation and gender identity, and asks children to create their own. For example, “Kai” is 14 years old. According to her profile, she is gender-fluid and pansexual.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for comment, and they said, “We follow state-adopted standards for health education that includes sexual health. We use a state-approved health curriculum with select modules, taught by certified teachers.”

They continued, “Parents can opt out of their child’s participation in comprehensive sexuality education. Parents also have the ability to review all the curriculum taught in our schools so they can make better informed and better decisions for their children. We understand that. There are different perspectives and beliefs about the curriculum and we We will follow the California State Standards for, while supporting parental choice.”