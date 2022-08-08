New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared video evidence she “loved” that she poisoned him, police told Fox News Digital.

Yu Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she shared with her partner of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.

“He became ill and worsened over the past month, and after examining his routine, he became suspicious of his wife and placed a video camera in the home they shared and discovered evidence he believed she was poisoning him.” Irvine Police Lt. Bill Bingham told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Bingham wouldn’t reveal how the husband was allegedly being poisoned, but said of the footage he brought to police, “We found it to be forced.”

Irvine police said the victim suffered “significant internal injuries but is expected to recover.”

Yu’s online medical profile, which appears to work out of an office in Mission Viejo, describes him as having more than 16 years of experience.

She is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“This incident is a domestic matter that occurred in Irvine and we want to assure our community that our patients were not affected,” the hospital told the newspaper in a statement.

Yu was taken to the Orange County Jail and released Friday after posting bond.