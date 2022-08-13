New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Orange County, California, deputy was arrested this week after the county’s sheriff’s department found that he allegedly sexually assaulted several female inmates at a jail facility.

Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, will be fired from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release.

Officials said they learned of Rodriguez’s alleged behavior after prison staff on Monday “intercepted communications describing misconduct.” He was placed on leave on Tuesday.

Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio

The abuse is said to have taken place at the Theo Lacey facility.

“He is accused of sexually assaulting female inmates on multiple occasions by sexually touching their clothing and showing them pornographic videos while in their residence,” the release said. “The attacks are suspected to have started in May 2022.”

The sheriff’s department said Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Ana jail on Friday and charged with aggravated sexual activity between a peace officer and an inmate at the jail facility, assault under color of authority and misdemeanor possession of a cell phone in custody. facility

Search for Kiley Rodney, who disappeared over the weekend: Officers

“The suspected criminal actions of this deputy are inexcusable, especially for someone who has taken an oath to serve and protect our community,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Our most important duty is to provide care and health to the people in our prisons,” he added. “Any betrayal of that responsibility is not indicative of our prison environment or the diligence of hundreds of deputies and professional staff in custody operations each day.”