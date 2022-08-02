New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Deputies in Southern California found 19 bricks of cocaine weighing about 42 pounds while arresting a suspected short-time drug dealer, authorities said Monday.

Deputies in the city of Grand Terrace responded to reports of drug dealing Friday and took a man into custody with an active warrant, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday. Deputies said the man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

While searching the suspect’s car, deputies found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition and a “slim gym” tool used to break into and steal cars, the department said.

Investigators found the keys to another vehicle parked nearby and found 19 bricks of a white powder suspected to be cocaine, and several scales indicative of drug sales.

Opioid presence more deadly than fentanyl in Virginia county reports

The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately $700,000, authorities said.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The suspect may face charges including possession of narcotics for sale. He was held at the Central Detention Center in lieu of $2,050,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.