Democratic Representative Ro Khanna pushed back against the White House for calling out Republicans with forgiven PPP loans and denounced “tit-for-tat” politics over President Biden’s debt relief announcement. On “America Reports” Monday, Khanna suggested investing in skilled trades and vocational education to further lift working-class Americans and compete with China.

REP. RO Khanna: I personally don’t go after colleagues. I will not argue that. What I will say: China is our competition. They are producing millions of engineers and scientists. … I want to win America. What I want us to do Made us an economic superpower. And that means people can go to college if they want to, without going into $30,000, $40,000 in debt. And I want to invest in manufacturing, so we can get the working class and give them tax credits. Pay $10,000 to get a skilled trade. Let’s make sure professional education is covered. This should be about What America is going to make There is no politics of who took which loan and who is repaying which loan. I don’t think we should personalize it.

