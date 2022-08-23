New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California district attorney found that more than 70% of criminal suspects in his county were released on $0 bail between 2020 and 2021.

The California Judicial Council enacted a statewide emergency bail schedule, or $0 bail, in April 2020, which supporters say makes the criminal justice system fairer for those who can’t afford to go free.

“When more than 70% of people released under the mandatory $0 bail policy commit additional crimes, including violent crimes such as robbery and murder, there is no rational public safety basis for continuing such a practice. The epidemic, especially in California, is increasingly violent. in light of crime rates,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reissig said in a statement Monday.

The California Judicial Council repealed the $0 bail mandate in June 2020, but some counties maintain the policy. Yolo County ended its $0 bail policy in June 2021, according to a press release from Reisig’s office.

In June of this year, Reissig’s office began tracking suspected criminals who were released without bail and committed new crimes in Yolo County, which includes parts of west Sacramento.

Of the 595 individuals released on $0 bail in Yolo County between 2020 and 2021, 420 — or 70.6% — were rearrested for new crimes, and 123 — or 20% — were rearrested for violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, etc. robbery, carjacking or domestic violence, according to Reisig’s office.

In one example provided by the DA, a man released on $0 bail was later charged with murder for a July 2021 shooting in Sacramento.

Reissig’s findings come amid an ongoing debate about eliminating cash bail for criminals and whether such policies help criminal suspects reintegrate into society or encourage suspects to commit new crimes.