Michael Shellenberger, founder of Environmental Progress, criticized California’s “unbelievably poor” management. Leaders push for electric vehicles During the ongoing energy crisis. He warned that climate “hysteria” had led to bad decisions and, ultimately, increased dependence on China.

Shellenberger, author of books like “San Francisco” and “Apocalypse Never,” pointed to the irony of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Executive order to increase power supply Just days after the state banned gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles, ahead of a major heat wave.

He said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom” that the state’s infrastructure is not ready for the massive switch.

“This is what you get when you convince yourself that the end of the world is nigh and climate change is something that’s going to basically wipe out civilization in the next 12 years,” Shellenberger told host Trace Gallagher.

He noted that the dramatic and rapid shift to EVs requires technological change and progress to succeed, not just passing legislation.

“There’s still a big debate about whether electric vehicles are the right way to go,” he said, adding that EVs are largely dependent on China’s rare earth metals and production.

“We’re in the worst energy crisis in 50 years,” Shellenberger said. “This is not the time to rely more on authoritarian regimes like China.”

He warned that the state’s power grid is ill-equipped to handle the current number of EVs, far fewer than the millions expected to hit the road in 2035 when a ban on gas-powered cars takes effect, and emphasized the need for more reliable sources. of energy.

“We need to be more deliberate and rational and science-based about this, instead of basically taking orders from angry teenagers and people who are convinced the sky is falling,” he said.