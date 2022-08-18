New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A California appeals court has fined a San Jose church nearly $200,000 for violating a COVID-19 ban on indoor gatherings during the height of the pandemic.

Mike McClure, Calvary Chapel pastor, and constitutional attorney Maria Gondeiro recounted the experience on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, broadcasting what they see as a victory for religious freedom.

“It’s a blessing for the First Amendment,” McClure told host Ainsley Earhardt.

“Pastors across the country, I think we need to realize that we have this freedom that God has given us, and today more than ever we need hope, truth, love…”

Gondero said the appeals court chose to drop the charges because the US Supreme Court had already set legal precedent on the issue.

“The Supreme Court said very clearly last year that these orders violate the First Amendment. This is a religious freedom case, and they violate the First Amendment because they discriminate against religion,” she said.

The Supreme Court has rejected a Nevada church’s appeal of attendance restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic

“The county and the state of California allow most essential businesses — or businesses they deem essential — to stay open, but not this church.”

Gondeiro countered that the court acted judiciously by revoking the fine.

The legal battles for McClure are far from over. The county is still trying to hit him with $2.8 million in fines for pandemic-era violations.

“If it’s jail time, I’m ready for anything. Honestly, I don’t want to fight the county. I think they just don’t understand the constitution,” he said.

“Fees are something I honestly don’t think about.”

In a press release, Gondeiro said he hopes the church will have “total victory” in that case as well.