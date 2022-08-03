New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Border officials in California recently seized nearly 90 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine in three separate inspections.

All three seizures were from people enrolled in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), which allows rapid screening for pre-approved, “low-risk travelers” to the United States.

The seizures took place at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on the morning of July 21 Press release From US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The first incident was shortly after 6 a.m. when officers stopped a passenger using the sentry lane with approximately 52 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle’s spare tire.

Less than an hour later, officers found another man in Sentry Lane with about 7.6 pounds of fentanyl powder in the undercarriage of his car.

A short time later, officers found more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the rear bumper and undercarriage of a vehicle using the sentry lane.

The Trusted Traveler program has nearly 10 million total members with another 3.5 million applications expected in fiscal year 2022. The benefits of the program allow holders to enjoy faster travel and reduce wait times when crossing the US-Mexico border. Pre-approved participants are generally reliable, but are still subject to discovery and verification.

“We know that those individuals are low risk, and pose no threat, so while we are expediting these travelers, they are not being exempted from screening,” Mariza Marin, CBP’s acting port of entry director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry, said in a statement. is . “Such seizures are one of the reasons our Sentry members are screened by our officers upon entering the United States.”

Three seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine on July 21 totaled 89.73 pounds, with an estimated street value of $272,180.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles. The drivers were handed over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.